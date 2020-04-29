Albemarle Police investigate a fatal crash on Plank Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash in the 5800 block of Plank Road Wednesday morning.
Police say a 4-door sedan went off the road and hit a tree. Both the driver and passenger died at the scene.
The names of those who died at the scene are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. Police say this is the fifth fatal accident they’ve investigated this year.
The Albemarle County Police Department and the North Garden Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.