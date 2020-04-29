Albemarle County supervisors tackle growing budget concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic is affecting many people and businesses financially and the same goes for local government. Albemarle County supervisors ironed out budget concerns in a virtual work session on Wednesday.
The Office of Management & Budget worked with supervisors through this session to present the reality of the situation while also trying to find reasonable solutions.
“We want to maintain essential services, we are evaluating all discretionary spending, we have frozen positions, 15, as of the time we put this budget together," Director of County Management and Budget Lori Allshouse said. "We reviewed capital projects and we are coordinating very closely with the school division.”
The main concern lies beyond fiscal year 20, as the financial impacts of COVID-19 are expected to linger.
“You can see that there’s a $59.7 million decrease from fiscal year 20, primarily this is due to the changes in your capital program,” Allshouse said.
The county is anticipating a massive decrease in tax revenues.
“Food and beverage tax revenues are decreasing at a 42.7% decrease, a very severe decrease in food and beverage tax revenues is projected,” Allshouse said.
A large chunk of the meeting focused on how to effectively meet the needs of Albemarle County Public Schools with minimal funds.
“We are growing school system, so we talk about reductions to current funding levels yet, serving more students that is providing a challenge,” ACPS Chief Operating Officer Rosalyn Schmitt said.
When the school board adopted its funding request back in February things were looking up. Just one month later, projections were flipped upside down.
“Our current estimates indicate that we are anticipating $15.6 million less than we were previously thinking about,” Schmitt said.
Now, ACPS is forced to make some tough decisions to find solutions.
“It was our strategy to make as many departmental operational reductions first so that we can prioritize classroom positions,” Schmitt said.
Other adjustments will have to take place, including the possibility of expanding class size and reducing transportation expenditures.
“We are doing our best to maintain our fund balance this year so that we go into next school year is flexible and agile as we can be,” Schmitt said.
There will be a virtual public hearing next Wednesday, May 6 to further discuss the county’s recommended budget. You can email any questions or concerns to the board of supervisors at bos@albemarle.org.
