Albemarle County Public Schools outlines graduation plans

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a rite of passage that will look a lot different this year. The Albemarle County Public School (ACPS) system is outlining graduation plans.
Even during these unprecedented times, the school system says it’s determined to provide graduates and their families with a memorable experience that honors their achievements.
ACPS is planning to distribute caps and gowns, then invite graduates and their families from each of the four high schools on an individual basis. Graduates will be presented with their diplomas and have their photos taken by a professional photographer. Those pictures will be used in a professionally-produced video for each school.
“Kids look forward to senior year for 12 or 13 years, and now that they’re here and they’ve had all these opportunities taken away from them, we just thought it was really important to make sure to do everything we can to make it as memorable as we can,” Director of Secondary Education Jay Thomas said.
Each school video will include special moments that define a graduation ceremony, like faculty and student speeches.
Graduates will each receive a t-shirt and a graduation sign to place in the yard. The Daily Progress will be publishing a special graduation edition to make sure every senior is honored.
