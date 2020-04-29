ACC preparing for all scenarios when sports resume

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sports world is mostly standing still at this point, waiting for the chance to get back on the field.
For college sports, that means the fall, at the earliest.
ACC commissioner John Swofford says there are more questions than answers at this point.
“We’re very hopeful we’ll be able to play college sports in the fall,” says Swofford. “A lot of that depends on our institutions, and how they reopen, and when they reopen, and how you define, ‘Reopening.’”
There are fifteen teams in the ACC, located in ten different states.
One may be open for business, while another is still sheltering in place, and the league has to come up with a plan in case they don’t start on time.
Swofford says, “We’ll be looking at different scenarios, that may include extending the season after January. It may include playing fewer games. There are a number of approaches, and we have to consider all of them.”
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall says there's a limit to how much the football season can be cut, but it can be done.
“If you played eight, and they were all conference games," says Mendenhall, "and then you had your championship game, and then you had bowl games, that could lead to a ten-game season. That’s about where my threshold would be. That doesn’t mean it’s accurate. You would need a fall camp to prepare to play. That might take the place of your preseason games, if football became possible, and important enough, for all involved to try and pull it off in some manner.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.