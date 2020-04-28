Warmer Wednesday. Heavy Rain, Some Storms By Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer Wednesday and while much of the day is trending dry, more widespread and a soaking rain, even a few storms is likely overnight through Thursday morning. Rain amounts at this time one to three inches expected. Some localized flooding and quick rises in small creeks and streams will likely occur. This rain in association with a slow moving cold front, that will move across the region Thursday, cooling down temperatures into the late week. More showers and cool temperatures will still linger Friday.