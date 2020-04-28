Warmer Wednesday. Heavy Rain, Some Storms By Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer Wednesday and while much of the day is trending dry, more widespread and a soaking rain, even a few storms is likely overnight through Thursday morning. Rain amounts at this time one to three inches expected. Some localized flooding and quick rises in small creeks and streams will likely occur. This rain in association with a slow moving cold front, that will move across the region Thursday, cooling down temperatures into the late week. More showers and cool temperatures will still linger Friday.
Warmer temperatures to return for the weekend, Currently Saturday dry, but late Sunday and into Monday more rain, ahead of the next weather system.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, seasonable. Lows upper 40s to near 50.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm, breezy. Rain and storms late and overnight. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Thursday: Mainly AM Rain, few storms possible. Variable clouds. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler, few showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer - more seasonable. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, very warm. Late day t-storm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, cooler. Highs low 70s.
Tuesday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.