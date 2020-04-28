Virginia State Police investigates a fatal single-vehicle crash in Louisa County

Virginia State Police investigates a fatal single-vehicle crash in Louisa County
(Source: Pexels)
April 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 4:27 PM

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Louisa County.

04/28/2020 Virginia State Police Press Release:

LOUISA CO., Va. - On April 21, 2020 (Tuesday) at 7:40 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash with a confirmed fatality southbound Zachary Taylor Highway (Route 522), 1 mile north of Hensley Road (Route 720).

The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Christopher R. Knudsen, 35, of Mineral, VA. was traveling southbound on Route 522 when he ran off road right and struck a tree.

Knudsen was not wearing a seatbelt and unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.