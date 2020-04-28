UVA’s Bryce Perkins & Jordan Mack sign NFL free agent deals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - They weren’t picked in the seven rounds of the NFL Draft, but former UVA players Bryce Perkins and Jordan Mack were quickly scooped up by teams after the draft.
Perkins signed with the L.A. Rams as an undrafted free agent. The quarterback will have a chance to back-up starter Jared Goff.
Linebacker Jordan Mack also agreed to a free agent deal, as he signed with the Carolina Panthers.
Hasise Dubois and Eli Hanback both remain unsigned.
Joe Reed was the first UVA player off the board in the draft..
The senior wide receiver was selected by the L.A. Chargers with the 5th pick in the 5th round, No. 151 overall.
It’ll be an all-new experience for the Virginia-native, as his hometown of Charlotte Court House has a population of 515.
“I’ve never been that far out west," says Reed. "I think the furthest I’m been that way is Louisiana, or something. I’m definitely excited. I’ve been telling my friends and my girlfriend that I was trying to go to LA, and I’m going to LA. I haven’t been there, but I’m definitely ready for the change in scenery, and see what it has in store for me.”
Senior defensive back Bryce Hall was selected just seven picks later, as Hall was drafted by the New York Jets with the 158th overall selection.
Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was a 3rd round selection, as he was picked 101st overall by the Patriots.
James Madison had a player drafted in back-to-back years for the first time since 1999-2000, as quarterback Ben DiNucci was picked in the 7th round by the Dallas Cowboys.
“As soon as the 6th and 7th round started, I was pacing around my yard, and not talking to anyone," says DiNucci. "When Mr. (Jerry) Jones called, that was the most rewarding phone call and point in my life, that everything has paid off. Everything has come full circle. I can finally say that I’ve done what I’ve been wanting to do since I was a little kid.”
Jimmy Moreland was drafted in the 7th round by the Redskins last year.
JMU defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter has agreed to a free agent deal with the Cowboys.
Defensive end John Daka signed with the Ravens.
Wide receiver Brandon Polk is joining the Rams.
Tight end Dylan Stapleton will play for the Texans.
