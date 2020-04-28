UVA Health System cuts hours, furloughs workers due to COVID-19

UVA Health spokesperson Eric Swensen says surgeries are down 70% and clinic visits are down 90%. To cut back on those losses, the health system will furlough non-patient staff. Those people will be allowed to use their paid time off and UVA’s emergency assistance fund while they are not working. Hours for patient care providers will also be cut back, on a shift by shift basis. Swensen said the details of those cuts will be left up to the discretion of divisions and departments.