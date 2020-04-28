UVA freshman Natasha Subhash named ITA All-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA women’s tennis player Natasha Subhash has been named All-American by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The freshman is one of just twenty players across the nation to earn the honor.
She’s the fourth player in program history to garner All-American status, joining Julia Elbaba, Danielle Collins, and Lindsey Hardenberg.
Subhash had a record of 26-6 this season, and was ranked as high at 10th in the nation.
“She has amazing experience,” says head coach Sarah O’Leary. "As a junior player, she actually played a lot of professional events. Her coming in, I think it was a very easy transition, because she’s already so professional about the way she goes about everything. Her preparation, the way she takes care of her body, what she’s working on in her game, so it’s been a very easy transition, having her come in. "
Elbaba is UVA’s only four-time All-American.
