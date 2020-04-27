Tracking a warm front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds have already moved across our region. As we track a warm front, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Over the next couple of days temperatures will rise to above average conditions. By Wednesday into Thursday, a cold front will drop south and enhance our rain chances. Two inches of rain is possible during that period. Conditions should begin to improve briefly. Saturday looks great, a few showers are possible by mid day Sunday. Have a great and safe day !