Tracking a warm front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds have already moved across our region. As we track a warm front, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Over the next couple of days temperatures will rise to above average conditions. By Wednesday into Thursday, a cold front will drop south and enhance our rain chances. Two inches of rain is possible during that period. Conditions should begin to improve briefly. Saturday looks great, a few showers are possible by mid day Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal, Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mix of clouds and sun with a few showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny, with showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Partly sunny with showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
