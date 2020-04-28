PVCC thanks employees with gift cards to locally owned central Virginia restaurants

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) is saying thank you to its employees, while also supporting locally-owned restaurants across central Virginia.
The college gave all of its full and part-time employees $50 gift cards to a restaurant of their choosing. Employees chose one restaurant from more than a dozen small businesses in various counties including, Albemarle, Charlottesville, Louisa, Nelson, and Greene.
”[It’s] to recognize what they're doing and how hard they are working and how successfully they are working in this new environment,” PVCC President Frank Friedman said. “It took a tremendous amount of work, and our faculty and staff really did an outstanding job.”
The college traditionally budgets money to honor several staff members at the end of year; instead, this year Friedman decided to spread that cash among all of school’s employees.
“We made the decision this year, rather than single out 10 or 20 people for awards, that the truth is every one of our faculty and staff deserves an award,” he said.
The Shebeen in Charlottesville was one of the locally-owned restaurants taking part in the gift card program. The restaurant received about $1,000 thanks to the college’s gift card purchases.
“It’s incredibly helpful for us during this time of need,” Shebeen’s General Manager Megan Slawski said. “We're able to bring in a few more staff members to help out with additional orders coming in from those gift cards.”
Friedman said he’s received tremendous support from PVCC employees who are thankful for the free delicious meal, as well as the school’s efforts to support the community.
“I actually had one email a couple of days ago that said it’s my birthday and we’re using the gift card for my birthday dinner, you know, that kind of a response, but I also got the response for faculty and staff. This is the right thing to do for our community,” Friedman said.
