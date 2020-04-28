North Carolina governor OKs NASCAR race at Charlotte

In this May 27, 2018, file photo, the field takes the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. The governor of North Carolina says NASCAR can go forward with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway at the end of May so long as health conditions do not deteriorate in the state. Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway regarding its safety protocols for staging a race without spectators. Cooper said the state offered input on NASCAR’s plan, but he believes the race can go forward on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year. (Source: AP Photo/Mike McCarn, file)