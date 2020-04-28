New York doctor who was on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight dies in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A New York City emergency room doctor who was on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus died Sunday in Charlottesville.
The family of Dr. Lorna Breen says she took her own life after describing the horrors she saw from COVID-19.
Charlottesville police had responded to Winston Road Sunday and took the doctor to the University of Virginia Medical Center where she died.
In a statement, Chief Rashall Brackney said personal protective equipment can reduce the likelihood of infection, but it cannot protect against the emotional and mental devastation.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 27, 2020
CPD Responds to Death of Dr. Lorna Breen
The Charlottesville Police Department is extending condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Lorna Breen, who died Sunday following a call for medical assistance.
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Charlottesville Police Department officers responded to a call for medical assistance in the 1800 block of Winston Road.
The victim, identified as Dr. Lorna Breen, a resident of New York City, was taken to UVA Hospital for treatment where she later succumbed to self-inflicted injuries.
”Frontline healthcare professionals and first responders are not immune to the mental or physical effects of the current pandemic," said Chief RaShall Brackney. "On a daily basis, these professionals operate under the most stressful of circumstances, and the Coronavirus has introduced additional stressors.
"Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can reduce the likelihood of being infected, but what they cannot protect heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen, or our first responders against is the emotional and mental devastation caused by this disease," added Brackney.
The Charlottesville Police Department extends heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Dr. Breen during this difficult time