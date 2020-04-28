Live Arts in Charlottesville plans online theater festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While theaters are closed worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, Live Arts in downtown Charlottesville is insisting the show must go on. The volunteer-based theater plans to stream a festival of 30 Plays in 30 Days.
Jeremy Pape, the Live Arts interim artistic director, says the virtual festival is just the start of finding creative new ways to connect and tell stories.
“We’re going to be doing a Zoom meeting that will be live streamed on Facebook. So it’ll be small, bite size, pretty easy to easily sit through kind of things," said Pape. “Longer term, we’re looking at other other ways to engage, so we are looking at some what I think are pretty exciting alternative means of production”.
The festival will feature shows put on by Live Arts since 1990. The theater is also looking for anyone with a special skill interested in being part of a showcase. To get involved in any of these projects, or donate to the theater’s Forge Ahead campaign, you can visit the Live Arts website.
