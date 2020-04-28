HS football player dead after boat accident on Lake Anna

BUMPASS, Va. (WWBT) - A spokesperson with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says four people went into the water after a boat accident near Moody Town Road.
Officials tell NBC12 they have recovered the body of Gabe Henderson, a student and football player at Deep Run High School.
“Gabe was loved by his peers, his teachers at DRHS and other schools, his coaches, our staff, and members of our community, and was respected by his opponents on the football field and basketball court," Henrico County Public Schools said in a statement.
Three other people were rescued earlier Monday.
A helicopter and dive team were used in the search.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.