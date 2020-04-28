Gradual warming trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a warm front slowly moves north skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. A southerly flow will begin to warm temperatures to above normal levels by Wednesday. Meanwhile a potent storm system to our west will begin to head in our direction. Wednesday should start dry, however, showers are expected later in the day. Rain will become steady into Thursday. Still a little unsettled Friday, but the trend should become drier. Warmer for the Weekend with a few showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !