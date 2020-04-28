Gradual warming trend

Late week soaker

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | April 28, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 12:52 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a warm front slowly moves north skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. A southerly flow will begin to warm temperatures to above normal levels by Wednesday. Meanwhile a potent storm system to our west will begin to head in our direction. Wednesday should start dry, however, showers are expected later in the day. Rain will become steady into Thursday. Still a little unsettled Friday, but the trend should become drier. Warmer for the Weekend with a few showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with showers later, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun, lingering showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, with scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.