Gradual warming trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a warm front slowly moves north skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. A southerly flow will begin to warm temperatures to above normal levels by Wednesday. Meanwhile a potent storm system to our west will begin to head in our direction. Wednesday should start dry, however, showers are expected later in the day. Rain will become steady into Thursday. Still a little unsettled Friday, but the trend should become drier. Warmer for the Weekend with a few showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with showers later, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mix of clouds and sun, lingering showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny, with scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
