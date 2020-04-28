Elderly couple in Charlottesville receives roof repairs thanks to nonprofit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An elderly couple in Charlottesville just received some much needed home repairs, but due to the coronavirus, the work is not fully done.
Joseph and Josephine Nowell had to endure a quarantine with a leaking roof that caused mold to grown on parts of their ceiling. Thanks to the Building Goodness Foundation and their partners, the roof is repaired.
While in quarantine the Nowells enjoy watching their favorite TV shows - like the Carol Burnett show - in black and white, but they did not enjoy seeing spots of a different color in their home.
“By the ceiling little brown spots where when the wind blows you could see,” Joseph said.
The couple - who are both retired and have been married more than 50 years - contemplated several options on how to fix the roof.
“We were thinking about it and I said, ‘well you know, I would hate to take out a loan to do a roof because I didn’t know exactly how much it would cost,’” Josephine said.
The Building Goodness Foundation’s Building Goodness in April program partnered with the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business to help.
“The students at Darden do a whole bunch of fundraising and we help connect them with partners that can actually do the work,” Building Goodness Foundation Communication Manager Jody Saunders said.
The nonprofit usually helps around a dozen families each year with various repairs, but the pandemic has thrown a wrench into their plans.
“We weren’t able to get to all of them this year because of coronavirus,” Saunders said.
Fortunately for the Nowell’s, fixing a roof enables the workers to maintain proper social distancing. “There were some of them, for example this house, where there’s critical work needed outside and we wouldn’t have put anybody in danger by doing it,” Saunders said.
Volunteers with Building Goodness will return later this year. “Most of the work is interior work and so we just, it’s not safe to do that right now," Saunders said.
As for what the Nowells look forward to most when they can leave their home...
“I can be back at my church and we can be gathered there, and the kids and great grand kids can always come over,” Josephine said.
The Building Goodness Foundation says they were only able to do work on two homes right now. They hope when their Building Goodness in Autumn program comes in October they can work on several others.
