Dozens donate blood to American Red Cross during blood drive at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of people gave the gift of life Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.
The American Red Cross is shoring up its blood supplies. Strict procedures were in place for everyone’s safety. Donors had to apply online and have their temperatures taken before entering the arena. They were also required to wear masks while giving blood.
"The need for blood is always constant. It's not critical in this time period but we always need to be prepared for whatever emergency could happen. Who expected this Corona Virus to happen? No one. And here we are,” Julianne Schultz, with the UVA American Red Cross Club, said.
The blood drive will continue on Wednesday.
Organizers say all 72 slots filled up quickly for both days but they plan to host more in the future.
