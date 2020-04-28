Cleaning services are feeling the impacts of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cleanliness is top of mind as the nation works to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, cleaning services are among those businesses feeling the pain of the coronavirus.
On the Go Cleaning says business has really dropped off since more people are working from home. Staff says they are losing between $500 to $1000 every week but could be even more monthly. Many customers are afraid of catching the coronavirus resulting in cancellations of services, but other jobs are still popping up.
"We’re still working. We had some company jobs that we do some extra sanitizing and things like that to keep themselves and their office space clean,” Billie Moon, with On the Go Cleaning, said.
Right now, On the Go Cleaning is not restricting its services to the public, but are taking proper precautions from health officials.
