Charlottesville City Council hosts virtual work session to hear from various city departments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is working to ensure people and businesses get the support they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Various city departments explained their next steps during a webinar work session on Tuesday.
Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter said they are changing how they respond to incidents and are making sure their first responders have enough personal protective equipment (PPE). He also says they are readying for a potential second wave of the virus in six months.
"Testing will be different in 6 months, there’s no question about that, right? In 12 months, 18 months, maybe there’s a vaccine that provides some coverage. In six months we should have a much clearing understanding of whether or not exposure confers immunity, which is a game-changer in terms of how we plan for and react to a second wave if that were to occur,” Baxter said.
Chief Baxter also said they've continued to give EMS and firefighters leave time so they can better take care of their families.
The Office of Economic Development is working on grants and loans for businesses, while the Department of Social Services is increasing access to snap and other financial benefits for low-income families.
