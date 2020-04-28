Albemarle Farmers Market to open Saturday with ‘no-touch’ rules

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Just like a lot of things, the Albemarle Farmers Market is going to be different this time around.
The market kicks off the season Saturday, May 2 at its Hollymead Town Center location. This will be a “no-touch market” right now. That means customers have to tell vendors what they want and the vendors will get it.
"We are asking everybody to maintain the six-foot social distancing. If we see that it’s not, then we will have to limit the amount of customers that are allowed at any time. Our vendors will be spaced ten feet apart. We’ll have half the vendors we normally do,” Market Manager Alisa Wildman said.
Wildman encourages people coming out to wear a mask. The market opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m.
