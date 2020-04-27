Waynesboro club donates $29,000 to help neighbors impacted by COVID-19

Jeff Fife, Director of the YMCA had this to say about the $5,000 donation it received, “The Waynesboro Y greatly appreciates the generosity of the Rotary Club of Waynesboro to support our community and the families that need us most. Rotary funds will provide critical resources for our Covid-19 relief efforts in the form of gift cards/grocery cards to those in need as well as essential supplies. It will also assist in our childcare for essential employees. Rotary has always been leaders in our community, region, and internationally and we’re proud to partner with Rotary in these unprecedented challenging times.”