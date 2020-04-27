Showers moving out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Early showers will give way to improving conditions Today. An area of low pressure is moving east. Morning clouds will begin to break as high pressure builds in. A steady northwest breeze will begin to ease later this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler than average. Pleasant conditions are expected Tonight. Tuesday will start with sunshine, however, clouds will thicken as a warm front lifts north. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. There will be a better chance for widespread rain later Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures begin to warm. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Showers ending,clearing and breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Increasing clouds witha stray shower, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny with late rain, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: around
Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.