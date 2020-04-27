Showers moving out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Early showers will give way to improving conditions Today. An area of low pressure is moving east. Morning clouds will begin to break as high pressure builds in. A steady northwest breeze will begin to ease later this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler than average. Pleasant conditions are expected Tonight. Tuesday will start with sunshine, however, clouds will thicken as a warm front lifts north. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. There will be a better chance for widespread rain later Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures begin to warm. Have a great and safe day !