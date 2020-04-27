People in Staunton and Waynesboro among those urged to vote absentee in upcoming election

To ensure the safety of citizens, election officials and volunteers on Election Day, several measures have been implemented. The Electoral Board is following social distancing protocols for Election Day, to include control of the flow of voters through polling stations to maintain a proper distance of six feet. Polling locations will have sneeze guards on polling tables, and hand sanitizer, hand soap and Lysol wipes will be on-hand. The Registrar is also equipping volunteers with face masks and gloves and election offices with shields. Voters are encouraged to wear masks and will be asked to observe social distancing.