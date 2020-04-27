Partly sunny, breezy and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is building in behind an area of low pressure responsible for early morning showers. Skies will partially clear and a a brisk northwest wind will make temperatures feel a little colder. An approaching warm front will move through Tuesday, increasing clouds and giving us a chance for a tray shower. By Wednesday conditions will warm into the 70s . A cold front will increase rain chances late in the day into Thursday. Have a great and safe day !