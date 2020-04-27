Nancy B’s House of Lights now offering virtual consultations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For more than a decade, Nancy Brewer has helped people find the best lighting for their home and she says the coronavirus has actually given her a new way to do just that.
In 2007, Nancy Brewer was working at a corporate store when a light bulb went off in her head. She would start her own business.
“Some of my friends said ‘what are you doing? You must be crazy.’ I said no, I think this is what God wants me to do,” Brewer said.
The journey has not come without challenges, including one Halloween morning in 2012 that was anything but a treat.
“A pipe had burst upstairs and flooded us. We kept the doors open. We just said come on in and watch your step and we cleaned it up,” Brewer said.
Nancy B’s House of Lights sells ceiling fans, mirrors and lights. It offers repairs as well. Brewer relied solely on in-store sales or home visits before the coronavirus, but now has a new tactic.
“We have started virtual consultations and that has been so significant. It not only helps the people that don’t want to leave the comfort of their home. It also helps people in the valley," Brewer said.
She has kept every employee, including Larry Washington who has worked there for years.
“I have to have an open line of communication with all of my project managers, as well as with the vendors that we do business with," Washington said.
Brewer says a secret to her longevity is honesty with the customers. “I want them to be happy in the long run with whatever they purchased from us,” she said.
Proving that the work she does helps spark the light inside of her.
“I let them know that they can trust me with their lighting decisions and I will do everything possible to bend over backwards for each and every one,” Brewer said.
Brewer also says her parents lived through the great depression and instilled a resilience and faith within her that has helped her through tough times before and says this time won't be any different.
