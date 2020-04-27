More April Showers and Temp Swings this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds will start to build in across the region by Tuesday morning. A few showers expected to develop, as a warm front approaches, but much of the day dry with highs in the 60s.
Warmer Wednesday and while much of the day is trending dry, more widespread and a soaking rain, even a few storms is likely at night into Thursday morning. Rain amounts at this time one to over two inches expected. This in association with a cold front, that will sweep across the region Thursday, cooling down temperatures into the late week. A few showers may still linger Friday.
Warmer temperatures to return for the weekend, Currently Saturday dry, but late Sunday and into Monday more rain, ahead of the next weather system.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Lows low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Variable clouds, few showers possible. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows around 50.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm, breezy. Rain and storms late and overnight. Lows mid 50s.
Thursday: Mainly AM Rain, few storms possible. Variable clouds. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, breezy, few showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer - more seasonable. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, very warm. Late day t-storm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, cooler. Highs low 70s.
