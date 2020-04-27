Letter sent to Our Lady of Peace family members claims more COVID-19 cases

Many of you have asked about having your loved one tested for COVID-19. I just received notification from the Thomas Jefferson District Health Department this evening that, under a directive from the Virginia Department of Health, we will be testing all residents and staff of the entire Our Lady of Peace Community. As I have been told by Assistant Fire Marshal Castens, this is a very dynamic and fluid situation, and I may not have specifics until Monday; with testing being conducted as early as Monday. In testing all residents and the staff who care for them, the Virginia Department of Health hopes to learn more about COVID-19, which will help the state gather important point of prevalence testing data. This data will help guide the Virginia Department of Health’s actions going forward. I feel fortunate that Our Lady of Peace is the first local community to work so closely with experts at the state level. It is important to keep in mind, however, in testing all the residents, we expect the results to significantly increase the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 residents. Statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have indicated, more than half of the elderly who live in a congregate setting and are asymptomatic may test positive for COVID-19.