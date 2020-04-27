Letter sent to Our Lady of Peace family members claims more COVID-19 cases

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - According to a letter sent out April 24 to family members of people living at Our Lady of Peace in Albemarle County, more people living and working there have tested positive for COVID-19
The letter states that eight residents and seven staff members have confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The letter also says management there is working with the Virginia Department of Health and the Thomas Jefferson Health District to test staff and residents there.
04/27/2020 Letter Received by Our Lady of Peace Family Members:
Dear Our Lady of Peace Christopher Center and Nursing Center Family Members,
I wanted to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 situation in the Nursing and Christopher Centers. Currently there are six residents in the Nursing Center and two residents in the Christopher Center who are confirmed positive for COVID-19. In addition, there are seven team members who are confirmed positive for COVID-19. These team members primarily worked in the Christopher Center or Nursing Center and are currently convalescing at home.
As you can imagine, there are many ways for a virus to spread. To ensure we are acting swiftly and aggressively, we are working not only with the local health departments, but the Albemarle County Fire Department, and Project Echo-UVA, under the directive of the Virginia Department of Health. In conjunction with our primary care physicians, Project Echo-UVA provides us with a team of physicians and nurses specializing in geriatrics, infection control, epidemiology, and pulmonology to provide their support and expertise to our staff throughout this pandemic, including daily telemedicine consultation and rounding to review residents’ condition.
Many of you have asked about having your loved one tested for COVID-19. I just received notification from the Thomas Jefferson District Health Department this evening that, under a directive from the Virginia Department of Health, we will be testing all residents and staff of the entire Our Lady of Peace Community. As I have been told by Assistant Fire Marshal Castens, this is a very dynamic and fluid situation, and I may not have specifics until Monday; with testing being conducted as early as Monday. In testing all residents and the staff who care for them, the Virginia Department of Health hopes to learn more about COVID-19, which will help the state gather important point of prevalence testing data. This data will help guide the Virginia Department of Health’s actions going forward. I feel fortunate that Our Lady of Peace is the first local community to work so closely with experts at the state level. It is important to keep in mind, however, in testing all the residents, we expect the results to significantly increase the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 residents. Statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have indicated, more than half of the elderly who live in a congregate setting and are asymptomatic may test positive for COVID-19.
Please join me in praying for our entire community, the residents and their loved ones affected by this disease as well as the staff who are working to make sure the resident’s needs are being met. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at 434-973-1155 or sara.warden@our-lady-of-peace.com, or Dora Gregory, Director of Nursing, at 434-973-2716 or dora.gregory@our-lady-of-peace.com.
Sincerely,
Sara
Sara A. Warden, LNHA
Executive Director
