Holistic Outreach for Veterans hosts free online workshop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holistic Outreach for Veterans hosted a free online workshop Monday night.
The volunteer program holds monthly meetings for veterans, aimed at reducing stress and promoting relaxation and natural healing through holistic methods. Monday’s session was held over ZOOM, and focused on improving balance.
Founder Kim Munson says it was important for her to keep these sessions going because of the benefits their participants receive. “They’re sleeping better, easing stress, improved mood, a lot of them are experiencing less pain from what we’re offering, and really a great sense of community too.”
Holistic Outreach for Veterans plans to continue holding their monthly sessions.
