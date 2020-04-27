Governor Northam coronavirus briefing: meat processing plants, PPE, vaccinations and testing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Northam started his coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m., saying he would be discussing meat processing plants, personal protective equipment, vaccinations, and testing.
Northam said 800,000 gloves, 300,000 masks, and 14,000 test are among the personal protection equipment coming into Virginia. He says additional masks are going to correctional facilities and law enforcement.
Northam says there has been an 41% increase in testing in Virginia over the last week, with priority on public housing, prisons and long term care facilities.
Northam addressed concern for meat processing plants, saying Virginia has 10 poultry facilities, including in the Shenandoah Valley. Last week, COVID-19 cases were on the rise among poultry workers in Accomack County. Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware governors are requesting federal aid to coordinate the approach in fighting COVID-19 in poultry facilities.
Virginia is seeing a decline in vaccinations among children since the pandemic. Governor Northam spoke about importance of COVID-19 vaccine development, says the pandemic has led parents to not immunize their children. He urges parents to continue vaccinating children on CDC recommended schedule. Northam said it is important to remember how many epidemics have been avoided because we have vaccinations.
Governor recognizes people are likely to face increasing mental health issues during this health crisis. Behavioral Health Services demand is expected to increase. Virginia has received a $2M grant to address these impacts. The grant will support behavioral treatment from Community Service Boards, telemedicine, and other therapy/recovery services. This includes support for front-line healthcare workers.
Governor Northam reminded everyone that the May 5 elections have been moved to May 19. He encourages everyone to vote by absentee ballot. The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 12. Mail-in absentee ballots must be returned by May 19. The state will do everything possible to protect poll workers, including providing personal protective equipment.
Dr. Norm Oliver addressed the statistics of the virus, noting more Virginians ave died from COVID-19 than died in the Vietnam War.
Northam says in order to reopen economy, testing is necessary. More than 4,000 tests are done per day at this point, and the hope is to exceed 10,000 soon. The state business task force has second meeting this afternoon, conversations about how to reopen responsibly continue.
