Food pantry in Charlottesville continues to feed restaurant employees out of work

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since opening the food pantry at The Catering Outfit a few weeks ago, volunteers and staff have been able to provide hundreds of meals for restaurant workers in Charlottesville currently out of a job.
“We’ve been able to serve at least 30 people twice a week,” The Catering Outfit Owner Walter Slawski said.
Slawski and some volunteers have been dishing up food for restaurant employees from across central Virginia who are out work because of the coronavirus.
"I think now more than anything the initial shock of it has worn off and people stimulus checks are probably running out and so I think as we get further into this thing it’s going to be more and more important to keep it up,” Slawski said.
Since opening, volunteers like Mike Morris have started a new way of distribution, by packing up the food in bags to minimize contact. “It’s hard to watch all of those faces, coming through knowing that these are all folks who had jobs had a certain lifestyle going and particularly with children it’s hard to see those little faces but all in all I’m glad I’m doing it."
The food pantry gives out about 50 bags of food each week when it is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The pantry relies heavily on donates so if you are interested in making one, you can visit its GoFundMe.
