Emily Couric Scholarship winner’s mission is to improve mental health

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At one point in time, Albemarle High School senior Isabelle Pardue did not think she could make it through another day. Now, she is the overall winner of college scholarships from the Emily Couric Leadership Forum Board.
Every year, the board selects 10 young women from each Charlottesville and Albemarle County high school to receive thousands of dollars in Scholarship. The board is recognizing Pardue’s hard work with $50,000 for college. Pardue’s focus on mental health comes from her own struggles.
"I was class president sophomore year, and I was on the varsity lacrosse team, so it seemed really great. But, even with all those things that I was getting, it was still, I was not happy at all,” said Pardue. "What's most important is finding any source of happiness you can."
When she found that source of happiness, she chose to spread it. Pardue created “happicases”. The online business sells phone cases with positive and inspirational messages and has a following on Instagram.
“There’s a lot of other people who are going through personal things that you don’t realize and so everyone looking for this source of positivity, it really just kind of unites people together,” said Pardue. “With the money I was giving, I wanted it to make more of an impact.”
She started donating a percentage of her proceeds to mental health care provider, Region Ten.
"Just knowing that it's going to someone who's trying to help people who maybe can't afford help or can't get access to the help that I had,” said Pardue. “If I hadn't had that I don't know what would have happened."
Pardue also tackled beauty standards and the perfection myth in a national science fair
"I really tried to link that to mental health, and I did a lot of research about mental health in teens, and especially towards body image and like self-confidence," Pardue said.
As Pardue prepares to be a first-generation college student, she is grateful for her struggles. “I’m thankful for having experienced that because it’s definitely helped me figure out what I want to do in life,” she said.
Pardue hopes to pursue a degree in economics and neuroscience to eventually start a mental health nonprofit one day.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.