Emergency pet food drive provides supplies to furry friends and families in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Furry friends were the focus at an emergency pet food drive for those in need in Waynesboro today.
Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge held the event at Basic City Brewing Company Saturday afternoon. The giveaway was as contact-less as possible: people drove up to place their orders, and then staff helped load the food into trunks or back seats, obeying social distancing guidelines.
“We knew we were going to help but we didn’t know we were going to have people waiting out back at 9 a.m., just to make sure that they got it," Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge Team Leader Gina Caroll said. "It’s it’s incredible, I’m so glad we’re able to do it.”
The drive was made possible by a $20,000 grant from the William H. Donner Foundation. The organization plans to hold another pet food drive in Charlottesville in the coming weeks.
