Charlottesville restaurant Monsoon Siam offers free delivery to keep orders coming during COVID-19 shutdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is expanding its delivery during the coronavirus pandemic, to keep as many employees as possible on payroll. Monsoon Siam, a Thai restaurant located off of the downtown mall has started free delivery to some neighborhoods.
Owner Kit Ashi says a friend came up with the idea, after learning that there were some days only a few orders were coming into the restaurant and making it hard to keep the books balanced. They decided to post the offer of free delivery on Fridays to a community forum for the Forest Lakes neighborhood in Albemarle County.
“Its downtown, it's hard to predict. ‘You want to do free delivery to the neighborhood?’ She would post it on Nextdoor for me, because I’m not from the neighborhood that has that,” said Ashi. “After she posted that day I guess (we had) like 4 or 5 orders, but at the end we had … orders coming in until the time cutoff, so (it was) really successful”.
Ashi announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that free delivery will also be offered to the Lake Monticello area on Wednesday. To order or learn more about this offer, you can visit the Monsoon Siam website.
