Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority continues moratorium on evictions
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) says that it is halting evictions for at least two weeks during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak.
By Amanda Williams | April 27, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 8:38 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) met virtually Monday evening to get updates in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

CRHA is continuing its moratorium on evictions during the pandemic. Staff are also taking steps to ensure clean facilities and minimize the spread of the virus.

The renovation of Crescent Halls is now on hold to minimize potential health risks. CRHA and construction staff are hoping to get that project back on track later this year.

