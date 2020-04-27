Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority continues moratorium on evictions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) met virtually Monday evening to get updates in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
CRHA is continuing its moratorium on evictions during the pandemic. Staff are also taking steps to ensure clean facilities and minimize the spread of the virus.
The renovation of Crescent Halls is now on hold to minimize potential health risks. CRHA and construction staff are hoping to get that project back on track later this year.
