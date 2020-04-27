City of Charlottesville launches new website

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville has a new website. https://www.charlottesville.gov/ launched Monday morning.
City Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says the new design streamlines the site and knocks it down more than a thousand pages. Wheeler says despite a few complaints about archiving and redirects, the website should be more user friendly.
The city says the new site has a modern design that is mobile-friendly and offers more security benefits.
"One new feature that we are really excited about is the public has the ability to log in and create an account on our website, and that lets them set preferences for how they want to be notified about different things,” Wheeler said.
Local photography is also being featured on the new website.
The city's website gets more than a million users a year. About 30% are on a mobile device or tablet.
The city and a contractor started working on the new site last September. It cost about $86,000.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.