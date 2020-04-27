Charlottesville area musicians remix a song to encourage community during COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of central Virginia musicians remixed a classic song to encourage everyone in the community to come together during this COVID-19 crisis.
Musicians say they have been hit hard by the pandemic while they are away from their stages and fans, but this is a way of creating their own stage right at home.
Charlottesville Instrumentalist Ondra Riegel came up with the idea of this composition of Lean on Me by Bill Withers with multiple instruments.
“I asked my friends and musicians and their friends to submit four bars of the song within a week, and after a week I received 52 submissions,” Riegel said.
Riegel says this song is fitting during these times when mostly all we have is each other.
Bill withers recently passed away, so one reason was to honor a legacy as a great influential figure and the message of the song clearly is very appropriate for these times,”
The video took about 55 hours to put together, but it’s something that will resonate with community members for much longer.
“During this pandemic we have the opportunity to realize that human interaction is irreplaceable so the way we treat each other is crucial."
Musicians may not be able to physically see their fans, but the message is clear - I’ll be your friend, I’ll help you to carry on.
“Hopefully this is a reminder that we should treat each other nicely, lean on each other a respect each other."
The video was released Sunday and already nearly 2,000 views on YouTube. If you would like to see the video, click here.