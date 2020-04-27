Albemarle County realty team organizes food drive to restock church food pantry

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Food pantries across central Virginia are reporting more demand than ever as the coronavirus pandemic persists, schools remain closed, and with many people still out of work. When supplies ran low at a Crozet church’s food pantry, an Albemarle County realty team organized a food drive on Monday to help restock it and received more than it expected.
Crozet Baptist Church has operated its food pantry for the better part of two decades. The ministry regularly feeds dozens of families with supplemental groceries and reserves some to give to others in the community.
“We have a regular monthly list of about 20 or 23 folks,” Reverend Tracey Pugh said. “Then, we have an additional 10 sets of groceries for walk-in folks. They can just come by the church and say ‘Hey, I need some groceries this week,’ and we will we’ll extend what we have to them.”
Since the pandemic, the need has been greater than they could have imagined. When their supplies ran thin, Realtor Denise Ramey and her husband Ricky Reed got word and wanted to help. They first held a food drive at their office, but due to social distancing concerns, turnout was low. They tried again, opting for a contact-less approach.
“We decided to try to contact folks through the NextDoor app to let them know that we’re going to do another food drive,” Reed explained. “They could just leave it on their front porch or by their mailbox.”
When they originally announced the new socially-distanced food drive, they expected only people in their Old Trail neighborhood would pitch in. Instead, they received dozens of offers for donations in Old Trail, Crozet, and beyond.
“We’ve had a huge response from folks all over, not just old trail but all over Western Albemarle," Reed said. "In fact I’ve got another teammate, Kelly Nelson, who is out now in another part of Western Albemarle picking up goods, too.”
Reed, Ramey, and Pugh say they are still calculating exactly how much was donated. The realty team says they plan to hold more food drives in support of the church on a regular basis.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.