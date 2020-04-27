Albemarle County Public Schools leader overwhelmed by community support

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The superintendent of Albemarle County Public Schools says he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support while facing some difficult budget choices.
Dr. Haas says revenues for the current year will be about $1.8 million less than expected, primarily due to a $4 million drop in revenues from local government.
More than 3,400 people have responded to a county-wide school survey on budget priorities moving forward. The superintendent says the community’s strongest support is for student learning, followed by keeping current employees in their jobs and equity.
The survey is open through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
