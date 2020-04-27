AHIP teams up with Beck Cohen during COVID-19 to provide essential services to family in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the mission of one central Virginia nonprofit focused on providing safe housing for everyone.
The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) is working around the clock during the outbreak, implementing new safety precautions to provide quality housing for area families. The nonprofit has dialed back its services to essential calls only for the time being.
On Monday, April 27, the organization responded to such a call from Fnu Amin and his family. Amin immigrated to the United States several years ago from Afghanistan. He’s been in contact with AHIP since his home’s heat shut off over the winter.
AHIP teamed up with Beck Cohen to install a brand new Lennox heating system for Amin’s family.
“AHIP believes that everyone should be safe at home, and that includes basics like heating and cooling,” AHIP’s Executive Director Jennifer Jacobs said. “This is one of the most important things that we can do for families, and it's something that should not be a luxury for families.”
The unit was provided to Beck Cohen at a “highly subsidized” rate, and the company then provides all of the installation labor. During Monday’s installation all crew members, along with the homeowner wore face masks and maintained social distancing guidelines.
“[We’re] being very conscientious with each other . . . social distancing as much as possible. It’s not always easy with construction work, but we're really impressing upon the crews it's essential for their safety as well as our clients,” Jacobs said.
Amin said he’s very grateful for the new system and the hard work from all of the organizations involved.
“They really take care of our safety and because of the caring of our safety, I really just appreciate and want to say thank you,” Amin said.
AHIP is also trying to raise $50,000 over the next five weeks to support 10 to 15 families in need. For those interested in donating, please click here.
