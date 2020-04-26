UVA WriteClimate project goes virtual to complete single-use plastic art installation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia class with a focus on teaching high school students about climate change and the environment is going virtual to complete an art project made out of single-use plastics.
The UVA WriteClimate project was set to debut an art installation constructed from buns made of disposable plastics on Earth Day. However, with coronavirus closing schools, WriteClimate has created a website to continue the work online. The group is still connecting with the students, who have taken their learning online.
“We created a website, WriteClimate2020.com, and we created a leaderboard just to create a little bit of friendly comeptition between everyone at home to roll buns on their own," WriteClimate Teaching Assistant Carrie Wentzel said. "We put some tutorial videos up so anyone can join the competition.”
The project still plans to debut the art installation at Charlottesville High School whenever the schools re-open.
