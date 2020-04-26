Residential water usage on the rise while commercial usage drops in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As more people continue to stay home, utility companies are reporting water usage is on the rise.
Albemarle County Service Authority said residential usage is up 5 to 10% on average, most likely due to more flushing, showering and hand-washing at home. However, with businesses such as restaurants, hotels, and schools closed, commercial water use is down 30%.
Executive Director Gary O’Connell said less usage will have a big impact on the service authority as it accounts for one-third of their revenue.
“We’re a standalone business providing water and sewer to about 75,000 people in Albemarle County," O’Connell said. "We have roughly 25,000 customers in that mix about 90% of those customers are residential, so any kind of overall water reduction is going to have an impact on us financially.”
O’Connell also said they are not disconnecting anyone, charging late fees, or sending out final notices in wake of the pandemic. He also is encouraging everyone to be more aware about conserving water during this time.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.