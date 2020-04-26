Lingering Shower and Thunderstorm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The widespread rain and thunder from overnight, moved away early Sunday morning. There will be a lingering shower or rumble of thunder Sunday afternoon. Any thunderstorm could produce small hail. Similar to what we saw last Friday over parts of the region. A little more rain overnight into early Monday. Most places get less than a quarter inch of new rainfall.
We will dry out for a couple days to start the week.
A series of storm systems will keep our weather unsettled as we round out the month of April.
Sunday: Clouds and sun. Spotty shower/thunder. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, a few more showers into early Monday. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday through Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm chance. We’ll have to watch for possible high water. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees. Drying out Friday and for the first weekend of May. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Mild with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.