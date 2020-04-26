The Inn at Monticello is open to guests, but it’s seeing more cancellations than foot traffic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pandemic continues to rock small businesses nationwide. One Albemarle County bed and breakfast has tried to roll with the punches, but said it’s not seeing any new reservations.
The Inn at Monticello is known for its historic atmosphere where guests can come to feel at home. That once lively home is now vacant, apart from the owners, in the wake of the coronavirus.
“it’s been very disconcerting to say the least it’s it’s sad and it’s upsetting to the people that are canceling,” innkeeper Carolyn Patterson said.
A season that once looked full of guests and promise, now looks empty.
“Since the coronavirus has taken hold of our society. We have experienced a huge number of cancellations so we’ve been almost empty,” owner Bob Goss said.
Goss is having to dig deep into his wallet to refund countless reservations.
“UVA canceled graduations weekend, that was going to be a huge weekend for us, we were full,” Goss said.
“We had people cancel from the UK, from Washington state, from California,” Patterson added.
Patterson said guests typically stay for some of life’s biggest milestones, including birthdays, anniversaries and graduations.
“A couple of people almost cry when they canceled," Patterson said. "It has had a huge emotional impact on everybody.”
Both Goss and Patterson expect a 75% decrease in guests compared to last year.
“Our sadness of the impact of this on our business...this has been an in for 30 years so the impact on our business is incalculable,” Patterson said.
The financial impact is raising concerns for the couple, but when asked what they are missing the most, they said the people.
“I love the people we get people from all over the world, we get some great stories," Goss said. "Some of whom we’ve become quite close with and are now good friends.”
Patterson and Goss both hope guests will feel comfortable enough to come stay soon.
“But on the other hand, we want people to be safe. The prospect of having people coming in is rather scary. So we want to make sure we do the right thing,” Patterson said.
When asked about the silver lining in all of this, Patterson and Goss said they have been able to spruce up the property and focus on house projects that needed attention.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.