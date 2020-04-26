Improving Weather Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lingering rain showers on this Sunday night as a weakening storm system passes over the region. Showers will exit Monday morning. The weather will improve in the afternoon. It will turn breeze and drier.
Pleasant weather on Tuesday.
The last couple days of April will feature more rain and thunderstorms. Many areas will get at least an inch of rainfall. We will have to watch for the possibility of severe weather later Wednesday or Wednesday night.
Drying out again with a warming trend for the first weekend of May.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, patchy fog, light breeze. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Early morning rain shower and clouds. Trending drier and sunnier in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Northwest breeze at 10 to 25 mph.
Monday night: Clear with patchy fog late. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. High temperatures around 70 degrees. Lows near 50.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and milder. Highs upper 70s. A shower and thunderstorm likely later in the day and night. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Rain showers, mostly cloudy, high near 70. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Drying out and becoming partly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice and dry. Highs mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Warmer and humid. Highs near 80 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.