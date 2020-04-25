UVA’s Joe Reed and Bryce Hall picked in 5th round of NFL Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senior wide receiver Joe Reed was the first UVA player picked in the 2020 NFL Draft, as Reed was selected by the Chargers in the 5th Round on Saturday.
Reed was picked with the 5th pick in the 5th Round, number 151 overall.
The former Randolph Henry High School star is Virginia’s all-time leader in kick return yardage, and returned a program-record five kickoffs for touchdowns in his career.
He had 77 receptions for 679 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season.
Reed is the first wide receiver drafted out of Virginia since Marques Hagans was taken by the St. Louis Rams in the fifth round, 144th overall, in 2006.
Senior cornerback Bryce Hall was selected just seven picks later, as Hall was drafted by the New York Jets with the 158th overall selection.
Hall only played in six game this season, before suffering a major ankle injury on the road at Miami.
He led the nation with 22 pass breakups as a junior, and was projected as a First Round draft pick.
Virginia has had at least one player drafted in 36 of the last 37 NFL Drafts.
