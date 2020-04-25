NBC29 broadcasting on new frequency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - NBC29 recently switched to a new frequency to broadcast our television signal. This change only impacts viewers who receive NBC29 using an antenna. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.
If you receive our signal over the air, you will need to rescan your TV.
We are aware that some of our antenna viewers are no longer able to receive NBC29, even after rescanning their televisions. We have moved from a UHF signal to a low VHF signal. That means some UHF antennas will not be able to receive NBC29.
If you no longer get NBC29 over the air, you may want to consider installing a VHF antenna. A low VHF roof mounted antenna will pick up our signal the best.
Indoors, traditional rabbit ears work best for low VHF. If you are using an indoor antenna, consider placing it near a window, as high possible. It will also help if your antenna faces our transmitter on Carter Mountain.
We hope to receive permission to boost our signal strength in the near future. We understand the need for the service we provide and we will continue to work to expand our reach.
We would also like to remind our viewers that we stream all NBC29 news programs on NBC29.com for free.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
How do I rescan my TV?
To perform a rescan of your television receiver, use your remote control to access your TV’s menu screen. You should be able to find a setting like: “Scan for channels,” or “Channel search.”
When you select that and press Enter, your TV will automatically search the airwaves and update your TV's channel listing.
For most TVs, performing a rescan includes these simple steps:
1. Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.
2. While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).
3. Find the option labeled “Scan for channels,” “Channel search,” or something similar, and select that with your remote.
4. Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels.
My TV doesn’t have that, what should I do?
You may want to perform a Google search for your specific TV brand, or refer to your TV's user manual for a step‐by‐step guide.
How soon will my channels reset?
It varies from TV to TV, but the re-scan should take only a few minutes and your new channels should show up right away.
What if I can’t receive NBC29 after I re-scan my television?
If you don’t receive NBC29 after the initial rescan, try running a second re-scan. You may also try placing your antenna in a different location. If you are still unable to receive NBC29, we want to hear from you. Please email us at receptionissues@nbc29.com. Include your location and let us know if you are using an indoor or an outdoor antenna.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.