Heavy Rain and Thunder Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A strong storm system over the Missouri and Tennessee Valley will arrive over the region tonight. Rain continues to break out from southwest to northeast. The heaviest rain and thunderstorms are due into town late tonight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Many areas will get at least an inch of rainfall. Local high water can’t be ruled out. The overall severe weather risk is off to our south and west,
Widespread rain exits early Sunday morning. There will be a lingering shower or rumble of thunder Sunday afternoon. Any thunderstorm could produce small hail. Similar to what we saw on this past Friday over parts of the region.
We will dry out for a couple days early next week.
A series of storm systems will keep our weather unsettled as we round out of the month of April and start of May.
Saturday night: Heaviest rain and even a thunderstorm will develop mainly after midnight at this time. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday: Clouds and sun. Spotty shower/thunder. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday night Clearing with patchy fog late. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Sunshine and breezy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday through Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm chance. We’ll have to watch for possible high water. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Mild with highs in the low to mid 70s.
