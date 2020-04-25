Charlottesville extends local tax penalty suspension and city hall closure due to coronavirus

Beginning Friday May 1, 2020, Neighborhood Development Services will have document drop off hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Friday. The Market Street door to City Hall will open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for document drop off only. Applicants will have the opportunity to enter the building, place items on the conference room table and then exit the building. Complete details will be available on the City’s new website on Monday.The Neighborhood Development Services team has also published a new Frequently Asked Questions document outlining the process for our continued review of development applications and permit requests. This document contains all the contact information needed to most efficiently engage our staff.