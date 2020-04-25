Charlottesville extends local tax penalty suspension and city hall closure due to coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Hall will remain closed until at least Sunday, May 24th, due to the COVID-19 shutdown across Virginia. At that point, the staffing plans will be reevaluated.
The city treasurer and the commissioner of the revenue have announced an extension of the suspension of the assessment of past due penalty and interest on all local taxes. That suspension has been extended to June 22, 2020.
Neighborhood Development Services will have document drop off hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Friday. The Market Street door to City Hall will be open during that time for document drop off only. For more details, you can visit the city’s new website set to launch on Monday, April 27.
Press Release:
The City of Charlottesville is extending the closure of City Hall to the public for at least the next four weeks.The City is committed to servicing our residents and customers during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
While City Hall is closed and only essential employees are at the office, our key staff remain available, many from their home offices via telephone and email, to ensure business continues to the greatest degree possible. This staffing plan will be be reevaluated on or before Sunday, May 24, 2020. Notice will be made to the public if this schedule should change.
While the Governor’s Stay-at-Home order remains in effect, the City will continue to follow the social distancing recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health so that we can protect our staff and our clients.The public is encouraged to use all available online and telephonic options for conducting business at City Hall. This includes using our payment drop boxes on both sides of City Hall and the drive through drop box located between the City Hall Annex and the Key Recreation Center.
City Announces Changes to Collection of Taxes and Fees
The City of Charlottesville, in conjunction with the City Treasurer and the Commissioner of the Revenue, has announced an extension of the suspension of the assessment of past due penalty and interest on all local taxes. While previously suspended until May 31, 2020, that period has been extended to June 22, 2020. Businesses responsible for remitting meals and lodging tax are encouraged to file timely returns and set up appropriate payment arrangements with the City.
Neighborhood Development Services:
Beginning Friday May 1, 2020, Neighborhood Development Services will have document drop off hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Friday. The Market Street door to City Hall will open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for document drop off only. Applicants will have the opportunity to enter the building, place items on the conference room table and then exit the building. Complete details will be available on the City’s new website on Monday.The Neighborhood Development Services team has also published a new Frequently Asked Questions document outlining the process for our continued review of development applications and permit requests. This document contains all the contact information needed to most efficiently engage our staff.
Resources for the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Our Coronavirus resource page includes links to community resources, business resources, and volunteer/donation opportunities.
Local COVID-19 Resources
The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions regarding the Coronavirus. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911.The City’s website homepage features a link to the Virginia Department of Health’s primary information resources on the Coronavirus.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District’s primary online information resource is https://www.facebook.com/TJHealth.
Mental Health Resources New resources are available from the Community Mental Health & Wellness Coalition: http://helphappenshere.org/coronavirus/
