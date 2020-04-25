Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA sees success with adoptions and fosters during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is seeing more and more adoptions and fosters in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The shelter has gotten more than 250 animals adopted since it put out a call to the community for help.
Now, only 30 animals remain in the shelter, mostly for medical reasons.
Staff said they’re not seeing many animals surrendered either, which means people are bonding with their new furry friends.
“It’s just been wonderful, the overwhelming response we’ve gotten from the community," Executive Director Angie Gunter said. "We’re so grateful that the community has stepped up, we can still use help.”
There are also 200 animals out in foster and 104 of those are available to be adopted.
The shelter is also working to find homes for some of their older animals who may be a bit more challenging to care for.
